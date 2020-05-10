Proof that Santa's Maharashtrian? Deer comes crashing through roof of Powai home

Mumbai: It was not even Christmas eve but it rained deer through the roof of a family's house at midnight on Saturday in Powai. Karan Parihar Singh was taken aback to spot a large spotted deer in his kitchen, struggling to find its feet, stunned by the fall.

Like every other day, Singh was in the room of his chawl at the Hanuman Tekdi slum colony in Powai.

He was watching television, while the rest of his family was sleeping. Around 12.30am, they were startled awake by a noise which sounded like the roof had come crashing down - the stuff of which nightmares are made of - only to find out that it had, indeed.

Singh rushed to the kitchen and was startled to lock eyes with a spotted deer, looking like its proverbial kin caught in the headlights would have. Then Singh looked up to spot a hole in the single cement sheet roof over his house and realised how the visitor had 'gatecrashed'.