Mumbai: Decomposed body of woman found in Madh

Mumbai: A decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found dumped in a plastic bag near the seashore at Madh on Tuesday. The suspicious plastic bag was spotted by local fishermen, who alerted the police immediately. Malvani police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

On Tuesday, around 9.30 am, fishermen saw the white plastic sack lying on the rocks near Madh on Marve beach. When they had a closer look, they saw a female leg sticking out of the sack. They immediately alerted the police, who reached the spot and recovered the body.

Police said that the body is suspected to be of a woman, around 35-year-old, from the Madh village in Malad area and they are trying to identify the deceased.

The body was sent to Bhagwati Hospital for postmortem and the investigation is underway, said senior inspector Jagdeo Kalapad of the Malvani police station.

Malvani police will check the recent missing complaints registered in the city to match the deceased woman's description, to ascertain her identity and continue with the investigation.