Mumbai: Decomposed body of man found in gutter in Deonar, police on lookout for unidentified suspect

The Deonar Police are on the lookout for an unidentified suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in his 30s to death and later threw his body in a gutter to evade people finding out about the incident.

The unidentified accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and causing disappearance of evidence, and police are scanning the records for missing persons registered in the last few days.

According to police, an unidentified man was found lying in a decomposed state inside a gutter earlier this month. A fire brigade was called on to remove the body which was lying at least 4-5 feet below. Upon removal, the body was found to be in a highly decomposed state while the face was not recognizable as well as the limbs of the body were cut in halves.

The police rushed the body to a civic-run hospital where a post mortem was conducted. Meanwhile, the Deonar Police had registered an accidental death report of the man.

A day later, the doctors gave a preliminary report that read, "PROVISIONAL CAUSE OF DEATH-STAB INJURY TO NECK, SAMPLES KEPT FOR NECESSARY EXAMINATION'. It was then learnt that the man had not died of natural causes. Acting on this information, a case of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence and an investigation was launched.

The Deonar Police are searching for the unidentified accused and are scanning the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the accused and the deceased, so as to nab the criminal.

ALSO READ Police arrest 3 RSS members for PFI leader's murder in Kerala

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:59 PM IST