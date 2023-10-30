 Mumbai: Decomposed Body Found In Goregaon Drain; Police Launch Investigation
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Decomposed Body Found In Goregaon Drain; Police Launch Investigation

A police officer said that efforts were being made to identify the deceased person.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

A decomposed body of a man was found in a drain in Goregaon on Monday morning. The police have taken the body into the custody and sent it for post mortem. A case has been registered under Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

Body spotted by residents

Residents spotted the body in the drain and informed the police. The police immediately arrived at the spot and sent the body to the government hospital. The investigation is going on.

A police officer said that efforts were being made to identify the deceased person. The body has been severely decomposed.

Efforts underway to trace the deceased's family

The cause of the death will be known only after the post mortem report, the police said. Efforts are underway to trace the family of the deceased as soon as possible. The officer said that a team had been formed to investigate the matter. Statements of residents and passers-by who first saw the body have also been recorded.

article-image
