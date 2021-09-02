Mumbai: Decks cleared for govt medical colleges, super-speciality hosps

In a major policy decision, the state cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the development of government medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals based on the public-private participation (PPP) model. This is aimed at expanding medical facilities and increasing the number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and super specialists to tackle the pandemic and other major diseases across the state.

Initially, the model will be implemented as a pilot project with the help of the International Finance Company. Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh said, “The investment will depend upon the size, capacity, number of courses and seats and if it will be a standalone college or a hub. There are no restrictions on the location. The Centre has already announced its decision to set up medical colleges, hospitals based on the PPP model that will be implemented in the state as per the cabinet’s approval. The Centre will provide viability gap funding.”

“Against the backdrop of the coronavirus, many want to invest in medical education and health care. It can be a gateway to a new era in the health sector. There are many models of greenfield, brownfield, joint ventures and the government is open for all suggestions and possibilities,” said Deshmukh. He said all 36 districts will have government colleges and super speciality hospitals.

Currently, the government medical colleges are functional at 18 districts and eight more have been planned. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, it can implement the industry department’s package scheme of incentive to attract investments under PPP, especially in remote areas. The chief secretary-led high power committee will scrutinise the proposal.

The establishment of new colleges will lead to an increase of 1,000 postgraduate posts in postgraduate education in three years. There will also be an increase of 2,600 MBBS student seats per year in degree education in 10 years. There will also be an increase of 1 crore patients in the outpatient department and 10 lakh in the in-patient department every year.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:27 AM IST