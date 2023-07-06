Mumbai: Decided To Join Shinde Govt After 'Proper Consideration', Says Bhujbal

The decision of joining the Eknath Shinde led BJP-Shiv Sena government was made only after “proper consideration”, newly inducted minister in the government, Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday as he addressed the party workers at the meeting called by Ajit Pawar.



“We have taken the decision to join the Maharashtra government after proper consideration. If he (NCP chief Sharad Pawar) has a long career of 57-58 years in politics, I have also spent 56 years in the same field,” Bhujbal said.



“We have given ‘guru dakshina’ to Sharad Pawar. We made his nephew the deputy chief minister of the state. We have brought the whole party to power,” he added.

Bhujbal blames party leadership

Bhujbal blamed the party leadership for not appointing office bearers. He also raised questions over several decisions and cited it as one of the reasons why the decision to break away was taken. He also blamed Sharad Pawar for his “Googly”, saying that the googly has stumped his own nephew.



He also said that the party leadership in the state had ceased to be inclusive and also added that the coterie around Sharad Pawar forced many others like him to take the decision.

