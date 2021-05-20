Mumbai: Decide on plea seeking additional space for burial grounds, Bombay HC tells BMC



At this, the bench sought to know a solution for increasing the space as there are multiple development projects taking place in the city.

To this, Khan responded that it is the duty of the civic body to provide grounds for burying the bodies.

Khan further pointed out that he had made representations with the BMC since 2017, however, there have been no response from the civic body.

"So let the civic chief first decide your representations and take a decision. We will consider your plea later," the bench said.

The judges, accordingly, disposed of the plea with a liberty to Khan to move the bench again if the civic body passes an order against their representation.