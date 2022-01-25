Mumbai: Deccan Queen gets new rake of Linke Hofmann Busch coaches - See Pics

The Indian Railways' only long-distance train with a dining car --- the Deccan Queen, is now equipped a new rake of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

The LHB coaches have better safety features, improved travelling experience, better suspension system and better riding comfort. This will surely benefit hundreds of people commuting up-down on Mumbai-Pune route for work.

In total, there will be 20 coaches in the rake. Moreover, the seating capacity of the dining car is 40 diners.

"The color scheme of the new rake has been designed in such a way to reflect the train’s heritage value and also the modernity in which the present rake has been turned out," a press release said.

Initially, the train was introduced with two rakes of seven coaches, each painted in silver with scarlet moulding and the other with royal blue with gold lines. Over the years, the number of coaches in the train has been increased to the present level of 17 coaches. The underframe of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England while its shells were built in the Matunga Workshop.

The coaches of the original rakes were replaced in 1966 by anti-telescopic steel bodied integral coaches built by Integral Coach Factory, Perambur. These coaches incorporated the improved design of bogies for better riding comfort and improvements in the interior furnishings and fittings. The introduction of Deccan Queen happened on June 1, 1930 as it was the first deluxe train introduced in India.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:17 PM IST