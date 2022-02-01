Mumbai: Debt ridden bizman dies by suicide in Malad

A 30-year-old Malad-based businessman jumped to his death from the four storied building on Monday morning. The deceased left behind a 12-page suicide note, claiming that he was under a debt of ₹25 lakh and could not repay his creditors. Bangur Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are investigating the note recovered from the spot.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Saurabh Pitale, who owned an engineering workshop in Bangur Nagar's Vijay Industrial Estate, stayed with his wife and son at Malad (W). Pitale's business was allegedly hit during the pandemic induced lockdown, and he was under a debt of ₹25 lakh to cover his losses on the work front.

Police said that Pitale was allegedly unable to repay the loan and on Monday morning, after returning home from a stroll, he went up to the terrace of the four-storied building and jumped off from there. After Pitale's fall, there was a loud thud, wherein the security guard rushed to check, only to find the businessman lying in a pool of blood.

While the locals immediately rushed him to the hospital, he was declared dead. Upon checking Pitale's office, they recovered a 12-page suicide note, wherein he had mentioned that he was depressed over inability to repay the loan, which is why he was taking the extreme step. After Pitale's brother did not find anything suspicious in the businessman's death, no complaint was lodged and an ADR was recorded.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:47 PM IST