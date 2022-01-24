Mumbai: Deaths by suicide on railway tracks almost doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, shows GRP data

In 2021 railway track of MMR witnessed 54 deaths by suicide, which is double as compared to the year 2020. A majority of the deceased (around 85%) were men. As per data provided by GRP (government railway police), in 2020, only 27 cases of deaths by suicide were reported in the suburban section of MMR.

Maximum 20 deaths by suicide were reported in Kalyan GRP Jurisdiction, followed by 12 in Dombivali GRP jurisdiction in 2021. Out of 54 deaths by suicide, nine were women 45 were men.

Data suggest that more suicides were reported on the central railway than on western railway tracks, and in the fringes of the city.

In 2021 central line witnessed 40 deaths by suicide. One death by suicide was reported on the Harbour line on and 13 deaths by suicide cases were reported on the western line.

In 2020, total deaths by suicide were 27, including three women 24 men. In 2019, the total number of deaths by suicide were 28, including five women 23 men. In 2018, the number of suicide death were 35 including, five women and 30 men. Similarly, 36 deaths by suicide were reported in 2017 on the railway track of MMR, including six women and 30 men.

Asked about the increase in the number of deaths by suicide on the railway track, a GRP official who investigated two cases in 2021, said, "The Covid pandemic has disturbed the mental health of people and cast a devastating impact on their minds. It has caused profound psychological and social effects and also led to increase in suicides".

According to Psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, suicide prevention becomes of utmost importance in today’s context as the last couple of years had shown an increased suicide rate due to sequelae of Covid-19 worldwide. During the pandemic and lockdown, the suicidal tendency among the low and middle-income groups had risen significantly.

Similarly, Dr Gaurav Trivedi, another psychiatrist said, “The pandemic has caused many people to lose their meaning in life and develop a sense of worthlessness. Loss of job and severe financial problems can cause despair and hopelessness, which can lead to low moods, depression and suicide."

According to Trivedi, while fear is an adaptive response that can cause a person to take appropriate precautions, excessive fear can be counterproductive and lead to suspicion and anger.

“If these are not tackled early, irritability, gloom and depression can set in. If the early symptoms of depression are not managed, it can lead to suicide,” said Trivedi adding that Covid-19 restrictions can also lead to a sense of loneliness.

Uncertainty, fear of contracting an illness, and fear of death can also increase the burden, he added.

