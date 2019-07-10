Mumbai

Updated on IST

Mumbai: Death toll in Malad wall collapse rises to 29

By Asia News International

The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada had collapsed in the wee hours on July 2 due to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai: Death toll in Malad wall collapse rises to 29
(PTI Photo)

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in