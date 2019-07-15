Mumbai: Dead man’s kin assaults Nair doctors

Mumbai: In yet another incident three medicine resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital have been assaulted by the patient's relatives on Sunday. According to the doctors they have lodged a First Incident Report (FIR) at Agripada police station.A 49-year-old patient Rajkishor Dixit was admitted in ward No 23 (medicine ward) who was critically ill.

“Today we had intubated (inserting the tube in patient body part) the patient as his condition was deteriorating and at the same time informed his relatives about it. But later on Sunday evening the patient himself extubated (removal of tube) the tube after which he passed away,” said the doctors.Senior doctors said after hearing the death of the patient, more than 13-15 relatives attacked the on-duty medicine doctors and have also damaged the hospital properties.

“Despite having security in place the group of relatives entered the ward and assaulted the doctors. We have filed an FIR and asked the hospital administration to take appropriate action,” said doctors.

As per the statement issued by MARD the patient self extubated on Sunday evening at 6.30 pm and passed away. After his demise when the concerned three resident doctors Dr Dipali Patil, Dr Gaurav Gunjan and Dr Moiz Vora declared death of the patient his kin and a mob of 13-15 relatives rushed into ward No 23 and started abusing and later attacked three doctors.

Dr Kalyani Dongre said, “They even attacked security guards and damaged hospital’s properties. An FIR is getting filed by individuals and the institution too, as the case has been taken up by Agripada police station. When will these brutal incidences end. How can we treat our patient. We, medical fraternity are under tremendous mental stress due to increasing assault and violence against us.”

Meanwhile, MARD has urged the government to hear their plea and make a strict central protection Act for doctors. A case has been registered at Agripada police station against the accused persons --- Gajendra Jain (39) and two women — who abused and assaulted the doctors and hospital staff on Sunday.

The accused people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (Section 332), intentional insult (Section 504) and common intention (section 34), said senior police inspector Savlaram Agawane.

Senior Police Inspector of Agripada police station said, “For the last one month the patient was suffering from HIV, TB and pneumonia for which he was taking treatment at Nair hospital. On Sunday evening the patient’s kin found that his tube was allegedly removed, the relatives started started abusing and manhandling the doctors and security guards.”