Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Representative image |

The dead body of a man in his 50s was found in the jurisdiction of Dharavi police station on Tuesday. The police claimed that the body was decomposed and the investigation is on.

The body was found at the creek in BKC by the BKC police personnel. “The body was technically found under the Dharavi police jurisdiction because it was found in the creek and not on the land in BKC,” said the police.

Senior police inspector from Dharavi police station, Vijay Kandalgaonkar, said, “We went to the spot and found the man’s dead body. There were no injuries on his body and we have sent the body for post-mortem report at Sion Hospital to know the exact cause of death. The body is a few days old. The face is partially damaged.”

“We have not identified the man. However, the investigation is on and we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for this case.”