 Mumbai: DD technician from Goa loses camera worth ₹10 lakh in auto, cops recover it within hours
Based on CCTV footage, the MIDC police swiftly traced the auto driver in the Powai Filterpada area and handed over the camera to the technician, Dhanraj Giri.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
The Mumbai police traced within hours a Goa Doordarshan technician’s camera that he had brought to the Andheri MIDC area for repairs but forgot in the autorickshaw. Based on CCTV footage, the MIDC police swiftly traced the auto driver in the Powai Filterpada area and handed over the camera to the technician, Dhanraj Giri.

The police said that Giri had come to Mumbai from Panaji to get his camera repaired. After picking it up from the repair shop in Andheri, he wanted to go to Doordarshan’s Worli office and took an auto to Chakala metro station.

He kept the camera box in the space behind his seat. However, on alighting he forgot to pick it up. After realising his mistake, he registered a complaint at the MIDC police station.

The police, in tandem with the crime branch, swung into action under the guidance of inspectors Gaikwad and Yashwant Palve. The CCTV footage of the route from the repair shop to the metro station was checked and the autorickshaw was traced to Filterpada. The driver was interrogated and the camera was recovered.

