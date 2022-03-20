Mumbai: DCP Saurabh Tripathi's domestic help held in Angadia extortion case

The city crime branch has arrested the domestic help of DCP Saurabh Tripathi in connection with the angadia extortion case, taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to four.

According to the police, the accused identified as Pappu Kumar Pyarelal Gaud, 27 who is a domestic help at Tripathi's home in Lucknow where his parents live, was arrested for allegedly receiving money sent from hawala channels which the crime branch suspects are proceeds of crime. Around ₹1.5 lakh were recovered from him.

The crime branch suspects that part of money allegedly extorted from angadias was sent to Lucknow by inspector Om Wangate and received by Gaud. He was produced before the Esplanade court on Sunday which remanded him in police custody till March 28,

Meanwhile, several crime branch teams are still searching for Tripathi who has already applied for pre-arrest bail and the court has kept the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Gaud is the fourth accused to be arrested in the case, the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch investigating the case has already arrested API Nitin Kadam and PSI Samadhan Jamdade along with Wangate all are currently in judicial custody.

The offence of extortion was registered On February 18 on the allegations of angadia association which claimed that the DCP had demanded ₹10 lakh monthly to "allow" them to run their business. The association had also alleged that a few angadias were also detained by arrested officers on multiple occasions in December and ₹18 lakh -₹20 lakh were extorted from them by threatening to book them or tip the Income Tax (IT) department about their illegal activities.

The association went to the police commissioner who asked the additional commissioner of the South region to investigate. Following the probe, the offence was registered on the complaint of additional commissioner Dilip Sawant. DCP was made a wanted accused during the course of an investigation.

Tripathi who was earlier DCP zone two was transferred to DCP operations following the registration of offence, however, he remained absent since then. The police have also written to the state Home department for his suspension and initiation of departmental inquiry against him.

