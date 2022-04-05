Mumbai: Days after reduction, CNG price hiked again

Smiles from the faces of lakhs of motorists using CNG to fuel their vehicles will be gone starting today. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has hiked prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 7, which will come into effect starting today (April 6); thus making it to Rs 67 per kg. This will burn a hole in the pockets of car owners, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and aggregator cabbies in Mumbai.

Just at the start of this month, MGL boasted about bringing a huge relief to Mumbaikars as they announced a reduction in CNG prices from Rs 66 per kg to Rs 60 per kg; which is now short-lived. Now, people will have to pay Rs 67 per kg. The reason attributed by the company is the international fuel prices.

According to MGL, the selling price of domestically produced Natural Gas has been increased by 110% by the Government of India with effect from April 1. “Since the increase in gas price is significantly high, MGL has decided to progressively recover such increased gas cost by increasing the maximum retail price of CNG by Rs 7/Kg and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs 5/ SCM (standard cubic meter) in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight of April 5-6,” said a spokesperson for MGL.

Accordingly, the revised price of CNG will be Rs 67/Kg and Domestic PNG will be Rs 41/SCM in and around Mumbai. Earlier this month, MGL reduced the retail price of CNG by Rs 6 per Kg and PNG by Rs 3.50 per SCM from April 1 onwards. This was a consequence of the reduction in VAT on natural gas from 13.5% to 3% from April 1 by the Maharashtra government, and so the company decided to pass on the benefit to consumers. However, unfortunately, this was just a temporary relief of four days for the CNG vehicle owners.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the price of domestic natural gas for the period of April 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, is US $6.10/MMBTU. Earlier, the international price of domestic natural gas was US $2.09/MMBTU.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:03 PM IST