Mumbai: Day after Assembly election results in five states, Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

A day after the results of Assembly elections in five states were announced, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday evening met his ally and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

The meeting, which came against the backdrop of the BJP's stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh and victories in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, took place at `Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party had contested the Goa assembly polls in alliance but could not win a single seat.

The Sena also drew a blank in Uttar Pradesh where it had fielded candidates.

The Thackeray-Pawar meeting also came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra was trying to frame up BJP leaders in false cases, and submitted a video purportedly showing a public prosecutor being party to one such plan.

The state government is expected to respond to the allegations in the Assembly on Monday. Pawar had said that the government should verify the allegations while Fadnavis pressed for a CBI probe.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:35 PM IST