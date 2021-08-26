Mumbai: Day 1 of biggest MHADA lottery: 19k applicants

In just one day, nearly 19,000 homebuyers have shown interest in MHADA’s (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) lottery that started from August 23. Out of these, over 7,818 homebuyers have registered themselves, 2,812 have submitted forms and 685 applicants have paid the minimum deposit money necessary while applying for various categories of available lottery houses.

The Konkan board of MHADA is offering 8,984 houses located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Navi Mumbai and Sindhudurg areas. These houses are for economically weaker sections with monthly salary less than Rs 25,000 and for the lower, middle and higher income groups of homebuyers with salaries ranging from Rs 25,000 to above Rs 75,000.

Homebuyers can apply for registration, which is open until 11.59 pm on September 22. While the deadline for the payment of the minimum deposit will be until 11.59 pm on September 23. Applicants can pay through RTGS / NEFT. The names of lucky winners will be declared on October 14 at 10 pm at the Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane.

Interestingly, it is the biggest housing lottery draw being called by MHADA’s Konkan board, especially when the Mumbai Board of MHADA has been unable to organise a lottery draw for the past three years. The housing body expects a promising response from applicants for this housing lottery draw.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:35 AM IST