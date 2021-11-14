Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra centre helping women stitch up a new life

A centre located near a dargah of the 53rd Syedna Khuzaima Qutubdin Saheb in Upvan, Thane West, buzzes daily with 60 women from neighbouring slums, who are being empowered to become financially independent. The women from low-income families from Rambagh and Ganeshnagar are enrolled in vocational tailor training at the Mazaar-e-Qutubi Welfare centre.

The head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Taher Fakhruddin Saheb, had first founded the centre in 2016 under the auspices of Zahra Hasanaat, a Dawoodi Bohra social welfare organisation. It opened up for the vulnerable section from slums after the second wave of the pandemic.

Zahra Qutbuddin, the director of educational programmes of the centre and daughter-in-law of the 53rd Syedna Khuzaima Qutbuddin Saheb said the women are taught basic stitching skills to help them work from home. “Plans are afoot to start a workshop for jobs facilitated by the committee for those who have received the training,” she said.

Mother of three girls, 30-year-old Rita Yadav from Rambagh has been attending the tailoring class every day for two hours. She said she is not literate, but has learnt to stitch umbrella frocks, salwars and kurtis. “This has instilled confidence in me to be financially independent despite not being educated,” she said. Chanda Yadav, 20, is studying BCom and also resides in Rambagh. She attends college in the morning and then goes to the tailoring class at the centre from 2 pm-4 pm. “I can make clothes for myself and others. I will get a BCom degree but if I fail to get a job this training will help me stand on my own two feet,” said Chanda, adding that she is not averse to the idea of becoming a professional seamstress.

Qutbuddin said there has been an overwhelming response and the management committee is in the process of expanding operations to positively impact many more families in the future.

The centre also serves 100 wholesome vegetarian meals to whoever wishes to eat there. Fifty children from the neighbourhood also come for tuition classes at the centre, get meals, snacks and borrow books from a small library there.

The centre’s facilities and services are open to people of all faiths as per Sydena Saheb’s philosophy that societies should strive to be open and inclusive. The Syedna emphasises the need to restore the tradition of mutual respect and fellowship with other communities and enhance the social wellbeing of fellow humans.

