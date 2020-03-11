Mumbai: Dam on Chena river to tap rainwater 

Mira Bhayandar: As a part of its water management policy, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) under the aegis of the state’s irrigation department and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has rolled up its sleeves to construct two Kolhapuri Type Dams (better known as KT weirs) across the Chena River nestled in the Ghodbunder hills near Kashimira.
Local legislator Pratap Sarnaik had initiated the project to end waste and utilize river water. In response to Sarnaik’s demands, chief minister- Uddhav Thackeray has given his in-principle nod for the project which can augment water supply by 10 MLD to villages and hamlets in the vicinity.
A delegation comprising officials from the irrigation department, MMRDA and MBMC chief- C.K Dange, accompanied by Sarnaik conducted a primary site inspection.
After examining the technical feasibility, geological investigations and a drone-aided topographical survey, an elaborate roadmap for the state government funded project will be chalked out within 15 days, officials said.
Unlike, the normal check dams, construction of KT weirs are not only more economical and less time consuming, but can store additional amount of water apart from helping recharge the ground water table and also work towards restoring the natural eco-system of the river. “Following necessary nods, the civic body will take up the project on an urgent basis, so as to mitigate any water crisis-especially during the summer season.” said Dange. As against the requirement of over 215 MLD, the twin-city having a populace of more than 14 lakh has a total supply of 196 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC and STEM water supply authority. Owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft, the actual supply hovers at an average of 188 MLD.
