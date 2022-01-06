e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

Mumbai: Daily COVID-19 cases in city breach 20,000 mark, 4 deaths reported

FPJ Web Desk
Visitors crowd at the Juhu beach amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on April 4, 2021. | (Photo by AFP)

Mumbai on Thursday reported more than 20,000 cases in a single day. A total of 20,181 have tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 8,53,809 in the city, while the death toll increased to 16,388, said the BMC in a bulletin.

Today is the highest ever single daily count reported in the city since the pandemic outbreak.

1170 patients were hospitalised today. 106 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 35,594 available beds only 5,998 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 16.8% beds are occupied out of total available beds.

Patients recovery rate is currently 88% in Mumbai. Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.99% and doubling rate of patients is 70 days.

BMC has traced 25,351 contacts in last 24 hours. There are 32 containment zones in BMC region and 502 buildings are sealed.

The metropolis had logged the highest-ever 15,166 COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Two days ago, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

