Mumbai: Daily Commuters Raise Concern Over ‘Deteriorating’ State Of GTB Railway Station

Mumbai: Broken tiles at platform's edge, garbage strewn across the landing foot over bridge, uncleaned water tanks, and non-functioning washrooms, are some of the issues that daily commuters are facing at the GTB Nagar Station on the Harbour Line.

With a staggering daily footfall of around 50,000 and serving around 430 trains ( up and down ) daily, the station's condition has become a cause for concern for passengers.

Crumbling platform

The most prominent issues revolve around the crumbling platform tiles, a problem that has irked many passengers. "Several tiles, especially at the edges of the platform, are broken, making it a significant inconvenience for boarding and deboarding the trains," highlighted Bhupender Singh, a frequent commuter who relies on the station.

Adding to the station's woes is the alarming amount of garbage strewn across the landing foot over bridge. Passengers are appalled by the sight and lament the lack of cleanliness standards in such a critical public space.

Unclean water tank

Satnam Singh, another passenger, drew attention to the unclean water tank. "The water tank on the platform hasn't been cleaned for over a year now," he voiced his frustration.

Vikas Rai from Koliwada expressed his dismay at the deteriorating state of the station. "The alarming fact is that more than 10 percent of the tiles are cracked. The condition of the cover over shed is deplorable, and even the roof of the booking hall is in disrepair," he stated.

The sanitation issue also extends to the washrooms. Passengers are grappling with non-functioning washrooms, forcing them to walk nearly 250 meters to use the loo.

With its rich historical significance and critical role in serving a vast number of daily commuters, passengers found it imperative that immediate action be taken to resolve the issues.

