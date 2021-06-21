Mumbai: Dahisar Police register two murders on Sunday, accused held in both cases

Mumbai: Dahisar Police registered two cases of murder on Sunday. In the first case, a woman who was molested by a driver bludgeoned the man to death, while in the second case a nephew slashed his uncle's neck over a trivial issue. Both the accused were arrested and have been charged for murder.

According to Dahisar police sources, Sangeeta Bhoir, was sleeping on the streets near Rawalpada Junction in the wee hours of Sunday, when the deceased identified as Dilip Vyas, 51, allegedly inappropriately touched her.

Police officials claimed that Vyas had simply asked Bhoir to move, but Bhoir thought that Vyas was trying to molest her and she felt that Vyas had kept an eye on her. Bhoir in a fit of rage picked up a rock and smashed Vyas’ face. While Bhoir claims she committed the offense in self-defense, she was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.