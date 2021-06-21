Mumbai: Dahisar Police register two murders on Sunday, accused held in both cases

Mumbai: Dahisar Police registered two cases of murder on Sunday. In the first case, a woman who was molested by a driver bludgeoned the man to death, while in the second case a nephew slashed his uncle's neck over a trivial issue. Both the accused were arrested and have been charged for murder.
According to Dahisar police sources, Sangeeta Bhoir, was sleeping on the streets near Rawalpada Junction in the wee hours of Sunday, when the deceased identified as Dilip Vyas, 51, allegedly inappropriately touched her.
Police officials claimed that Vyas had simply asked Bhoir to move, but Bhoir thought that Vyas was trying to molest her and she felt that Vyas had kept an eye on her. Bhoir in a fit of rage picked up a rock and smashed Vyas’ face. While Bhoir claims she committed the offense in self-defense, she was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.
In the second incident, police said, Mangesh Dashrath Gaikwad, 30, killed his uncle Vinayak, 48, over a trivial property issue in the Ketkipada area of Dahisar. Police said that Mangesh and Vinayak had a few personal differences over a family property issue at their native place, which then escalated in Dahisar on Sunday evening.
Police said that in a fit of rage, Mangesh took a razor blade and slashed Vinayak's neck, following which the latter began bleeding and was found unconscious. Mangesh tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed by the locals. While Vinayak was rushed to a civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Mangesh too was charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
