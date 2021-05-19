Mumbai: Dagdi Chawl to go under redevelopment, MHADA soon to issue NOC

Finally, the age old Dagdi Chawl of Byculla will go for redevelopment. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA's) Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB) Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar on Wednesday informed, "All the 10 buildings in Dagdi Chawl will go under redevelopment. Eight chawl buildings are of Arun Gawli and remaining two chawl buildings also purchased by Gawli's family. Soon no-objection certificate (NOC) to begin the redevelopment work will be issued to the selected builder. While already letter of intent (LOI) has been granted to the tenants. However, prior to that annexure list of eligible tenants will be made by the MBRRB."

As per the initial plan, 40 storeyed two towers will come up, which will have houses for original tenants and remaining for saleble components. In Dagdi Chawl, there are total 388 tenants and Gawli is the landlord of the property, who have sent the redevelopment proposal, which has been approved by MHADA after finding the property titleship documents valid. "Now, how many houses MBRRB of MHADA will obtain in the said project is yet to be ascertained. The LOI is just a first step, the plan may have certain revisions in later stage," asserted Ghosalkar.