Mumbai: Dadar water holding tank to be widened post-monsoon

With monsoon just around the corner, the phase 2 construction work for underground water holding tank at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar West has hit a limbo.

The BMC had planned to increase the waterholding capacities of this tank along with the one built at St Xavier's ground in Parel. But, the piling work on Dadar’s tank had to be stopped as it will have effect on the nearest western railway track, said the BMC officials.

In an ambitious move, the civic body had constructed these tanks in 2020 to tackle flooding at Hindmata and Parel, which are the city’s chronic flooding spots. The tanks were built to hold excess rainwater from the Hindmata, which would be pumped out into nullahs after rains stopped.

In the first phase, the BMC had constructed a tank of 1.62 crore litre at Dadar and 1.5 crore litre at Parel. Also, a pumping station has been constructed in the space below the Hindmata flyover to push the water to both the tanks through a pipeline. The initial cost of the project at the planning stage was Rs 130 crore. Now in phase 2, the BMC had planned to store six crore litre of water inthe tank at Dadar, and four crore litre in Parel. The expansion work on these tanks has also increased the cost by an additional 67 crore.

The phase 2 work at St Xavier's tank was completed in May. However, the piling work for the tank at Dadar might erode soil from the nearby railway lines and unwanted sediments would get deposited into the tank, leading to choking.

Owing to which,the railway line could be in trouble, said the BMC officials. So,now the work of this tank will be completed after the monsoon. The tanks constructed in phase 1 have a capacity to store rainwater for three to four hours during heavy rain, so the delay of this work will not affect Hindmata area in the upcoming monsoon, the officials added. After expansion, these tanks can store rainwater for six hours.

“Since the piling work of the second underground water holding tank at Pramod Mahajan Kala park might have an effect on the railway track, we will now do realignment and redesigning of the work, and complete it after monsoon,” said BMC deputy commissioner (infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale.

