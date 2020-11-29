Mumbai: Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mahim to face water cut on December 2, 3 - Here's a list of areas where water supply will be affected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of G-North and G-South wards to use water carefully as several areas including Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mahim will experience water cut due to pipeline repairing works.
The BMC in a statement has said that it will undertake repair works of the British-era Tansa (East) main pipeline at Gawde Chowk, Senapati Bapat Marg on December 2 and 3. This comes days after the 1450 mm diameter Tansa (East) main pipeline had burst on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday affecting water supply in Bandra and Mahim.
The repairing work will start from 8 am on December 2 and will be completed by 2 pm on December 3, 2020.
According to BMC, there will be no water supply in some areas of G-South and G-North wards on December 2 and 3. While some areas may get water but the pressure will be extremely low.
Here's a list of areas where water supply will be completely affected:
- BDD Chawl, Prabhadevi, Janata Vasahat, Adarsh Nagar, Elphistone (Lower Parel).
- Elphinstone (Lower Parel), Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Gokhale Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, LJ Marg, Sayani Marg, Bhavani Shankar Marg, Senabhavan Complex, Mori Marg, TH Kataria Marg, Kapad Bazar, Mahim (West), Matunga (West) and Dadar (West).
Areas where water will be supplied at low pressure:
- Dhobi Ghat and Saat Rasta.
