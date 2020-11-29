Mumbai: Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mahim to face water cut on December 2, 3 - Here's a list of areas where water supply will be affected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents of G-North and G-South wards to use water carefully as several areas including Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mahim will experience water cut due to pipeline repairing works.

The BMC in a statement has said that it will undertake repair works of the British-era Tansa (East) main pipeline at Gawde Chowk, Senapati Bapat Marg on December 2 and 3. This comes days after the 1450 mm diameter Tansa (East) main pipeline had burst on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday affecting water supply in Bandra and Mahim.