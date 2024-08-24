 Mumbai Dabbawalas Urge Metro & Monorail To Provide Dedicated Luggage Compartments
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Dabbawalas Urge Metro & Monorail To Provide Dedicated Luggage Compartments

Mumbai Dabbawalas Urge Metro & Monorail To Provide Dedicated Luggage Compartments

President of Mumbai Dabbewala Association Subhash Talekar said, “The current regulations on luggage size and weight are restrictive, making it difficult for us to carry our essential items."

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Dabbawalas | FIle Pic

Mumbai: As the city's transportation infrastructure undergoes a radical transformation, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association is calling for a more inclusive approach to public transit. The group, comprised of working-class individuals who transport lunchboxes to various parts of the city, is urging the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to provide dedicated luggage compartments in Metro and Monorail trains.

President of Mumbai Dabbewala Association Subhash Talekar said, “The current regulations on luggage size and weight are restrictive, making it difficult for us to carry our essential items. We need a more flexible and accommodating system that recognizes the needs of working-class individuals like ourselves. This is not just about the Dabbawalas; it's about the entire working class of Mumbai. We need to ensure that our public transportation system is equipped to accommodate the diverse needs of our citizens."

Mumbai Dabewala Association's letter to CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai Dabewala Association's letter to CM Eknath Shinde | FPJ

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Mira Road's Bus Shelter Gets Unique Makeover Inspired By Dabbawalas
article-image

The Dabbawalas have been stalwarts of Mumbai's informal economy, providing a vital service to thousands of office workers and employees. However, their ability to utilize the city's new transportation infrastructure is being hindered by the lack of suitable luggage compartments.

We are not just asking for special treatment; we are asking for a more humane and realistic approach to public transportation. We deliver the tiffins at biggest corporates, travel to suburbs, yet we do not have access to travel by the mumbai metro or mono rail”, added Talekar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra Government’s Performance
Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra Government’s Performance
Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements
Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements
Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals
Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals
Folk-Fusion Takes The Stage At A Recently Held Mega Music Conference In Mumbai
Folk-Fusion Takes The Stage At A Recently Held Mega Music Conference In Mumbai

MMRDA Acknowledges Dabbawalas Request, Waiting Confirmation From Govt

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is currently constructing the city's most extensive Metro rail network, spanning 337 kilometers. The Dabbawalas are seeking to work with the authorities to create a more inclusive transportation system that caters to the diverse needs of the city's residents.

Read Also
Mumbai Dabbawalas Demand 10% Reservation In MHADA Housing Schemes Across City
article-image

The MMRDA has acknowledged the request and is awaiting a clear directive from the state government. An official from MMRDA said, “We are unable to offer any perspective on this topic until we receive a clear directive from the state government. A formal policy decision is required to provide a basis for our consideration and response."

The Dabbawalas remain hopeful that their efforts will lead to a more inclusive and equitable transportation system in Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Brother Duo Held For Duping Auto Parts Dealer

Mumbai News: Brother Duo Held For Duping Auto Parts Dealer

Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra...

Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra...

Mumbai: BMC To Install Sensor-Based Air Quality Monitors In, Shifts Its Collaboration To IIT-Bombay

Mumbai: BMC To Install Sensor-Based Air Quality Monitors In, Shifts Its Collaboration To IIT-Bombay

Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To...

Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To...

Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements

Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements