Mumbai: Cyclone Tauktae brings down COVID-19 lockdown violations to 135 on May 17

Mumbai: On Monday, Mumbai Police saw one of the lowest number of lockdown violations, with only 135 cases registered against 163 people for flouting the COVID lockdown regulations. Police said that decline in number of violations could be the torrential rains and strong winds amid Cyclone Tauktae that had wreaked havoc in the city. According to the data, most violations recorded on Monday were related to wearing face masks amid lockdown-like curbs being imposed in the city. Police have booked the violators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that on Monday, of the 135 cases of lockdown violations, 38 cases were registered for wandering without a valid reason, 39 for not wearing a mask and 33 for operating non-essential shops despite orders forbidding it. While 13 cases were registered on Monday for gathering in public, one case each was registered for illegal vehicular movement and for operating a betel nut shop.

Eight cases were registered against hotel establishments for operating despite lockdown in place and two cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Monday. Most violations were recorded in the eastern parts of the city, with 63 violations.

DCP Chaitanya added that of the 163 booked, 92 violators were arrested and released on bail, 66 were issued a notice and five were yet to be arrested on Thursday. Mumbai Police also seized 12 vehicles of motorists found violating the lockdown like curbs and moving without a valid reason and booked them under section 188 of the IPC.