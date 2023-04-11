Mumbai Cyber Safe: Trying to lodge complaint with civic body, man loses ₹62,000

Representational image |

Citizens need to be extremely alert in the virtual world as cyber fraudsters are constantly coming up with new tricks. Not only have cons put up their contact numbers on the internet under various guises but have also designed and created forms for siphoning off money from bank accounts of targets. In a recent case, a 46-year-old insurance agent lost ₹62,700, while trying to lodge an online complaint with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Kalyan man loses money while trying to file complaint online

According to the police, the Kalyan resident searched the internet for the civic body's helpline number and he came across a contact with the tag of "TMC online complaint". Assuming it to be a genuine helpline, the man dialled the number and the 'helpline executive' then shared a link, saying it's a complaint form. The complainant was asked to visit the link, fill the form and make a payment of ₹2 as nominal charge. He followed the instructions and two days later ₹62,700 got debited from his account in two different transactions, the police said.

Fraudster stopped answering calls, police complaint lodged

The man then confronted the fraudster who claimed that the money had got debited by mistake and would be credited back within 24 hours. Later, the con stopped answering calls, after which the aggrieved sensed the fraud and lodged a police complaint on April 8.

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act's sections pertaining to identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resources.