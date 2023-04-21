Mumbai Cyber Safe: Mira Road woman loses ₹1.33 lakh to cyber fraud while inquiring about an online ordered t-shirt

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: A 23-year-old woman from Mira Road working with a multi-national logistics firm fell prey to the nefarious designs of cyber fraudsters after she lost more than ₹1.33 lakh while trying to enquire about the status of a parcel of T-shirt that she had ordered on an online apparel portal.

Fraudster sent victim link to process her order

The complainant had placed the order and had received a tracking link to check the status of delivery. However, when she did not receive the parcel, she found online the courier facility’s contact number where a purported customer care executive said that her order was yet to be verified and sent her a link to complete the process.

Unaware that cyber criminals often upload fake customer care numbers online to cheat gullible internet users, the woman clicked the link and uploaded her banking details while paying ₹5 as directed by the executive. However, she was shocked to learn that ₹1,33,500 was deducted from two of her bank accounts. Realising she was cheated, she registered a complaint with the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

Victim's phone, bank details accessed by fraudsater

By sending her the link, the fraudster had apparently made her install a remote access application to take control over her mobile phone and bank details, during the ₹5 transaction. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the unidentified cyber-crooks.