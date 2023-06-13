 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹1.19 lakh in online fraud in Bhayandar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹1.19 lakh in online fraud in Bhayandar

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹1.19 lakh in online fraud in Bhayandar

An offence under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act-2000 have been registered against the caller and the police are further investigating this matter.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

A 51-year-old marketing executive in Bhayandar was duped of nearly ₹1.19 lakh by cyber-crooks while attempting to sell his old sofa on the online marketplace of a well-known social networking site that facilitates buying and selling of articles.

The victim placed an advertisement on the e-market portal, offering the sofa and washing machine for a sum of ₹5,000 and shortly after received a bid from a prospective “buyer” who agreed to make an online payment of the asking price before taking the delivery. The alleged “buyer” who claimed to be working for the Indian army, sent a quick response code to the victim five times who in turn scanned it without realising that instead of being transferred to them, the money was being deducted from their account. Multiple withdrawals amounting to ₹1,19,999 were made from the victim’s account, prompting them to register a complaint at the Navghar police station.

An offence under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act-2000 have been registered against the caller and the police are further investigating this matter.

Read Also
Mumbai cyber safe: Woman duped of ₹10 lakh in online job scam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh To Sextortionists; Cases on Rise In City

Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh To Sextortionists; Cases on Rise In City

Secure Transportation Of Hazardous Materials: Experts Stress Robust Systems & Training For Public...

Secure Transportation Of Hazardous Materials: Experts Stress Robust Systems & Training For Public...

Maharashtra: CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express Detained At Titwala Station Due To Engine Failure

Maharashtra: CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express Detained At Titwala Station Due To Engine Failure

Hot Axle Detected in Coach of Hatia-Pune Express, Temporary Disruption in Chandur-Malkhed Section

Hot Axle Detected in Coach of Hatia-Pune Express, Temporary Disruption in Chandur-Malkhed Section

'No Differences': Deepak Kesarkar After Shiv Sena's Newspaper Ad Angers Ally BJP

'No Differences': Deepak Kesarkar After Shiv Sena's Newspaper Ad Angers Ally BJP