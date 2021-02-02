Mumbai: Cyber police warns against fake Valentine's Day offers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra police's cyber wing on Monday has requested people to stay alert against fake Valentine's Day offers doing the rounds on social media. The state police's cyber wing cautioned people against falling for online 'free coupons, gifts and cards' frauds that are rampant in the run-up to Valentine's Day, which is celebrated every year on February 14.

The advisory comes in the wake of a social media hoax that a south Mumbai-based luxury hotel, Taj Hotels, was giving coupons, gifts cards and free stay vouchers for Valentine's Day.

The Taj Hotels also informed its customers that a website was falsely promoting and offering a 'Taj Experiences Gift Card'. The hotel chain said that such offers, circulating on social media and Whatsapp, were fake.

Taking to Twitter, the south Mumbai-based luxury hotel wrote: "It has come to our notice that a website has been promoting a Valentine’s Day initiative, offering a Taj Experiences Gift Card via WhatsApp. We would like to inform that Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution."