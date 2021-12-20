Mumbai: Cyber fraudster transfers Rs 1.12 lakh from IT solution's company's account; complaint lodged

A 34-year-old businessman, who runs a mobile-based application that provides IT services to its customer has lodged a criminal complaint against an unknown person for getting unauthorised access to the wallet of the company's application and transferring Rs 1.12 lakh in different bank accounts.



According to the Parksite police, the complainant runs a company, which is situated in Vikhroli. The complainant's company has its own application and engineers in software and hardware fields are connected with this application. "If any individual or a company faces any IT related issues, then they lodged their complaint on the application, after which the application connects the party to the nearby engineer who provides a solution for the related issues. After the problem is resolved, the party or customer either makes payment to the engineer directly or the complainant's company for the services provided," said a police officer.



He added, "The company have also appointed coordinators who are entrusted with the work of ensuring the smooth functioning of the company, customers are provided timely services and resolution of their issues. These coordinators are paid their remuneration by the company from its account. The complainant found out that from April 16 till April 28, Rs 1.12 lakh were transferred to at least six different bank accounts. Since the beneficiary account holders were not coordinators of the company, the victim realised that someone has got unauthorised access of the wallet of the company's application and had fraudulently transferred the money."



The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 07:03 AM IST