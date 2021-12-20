Mumbai: Cyber fraudster dupes Mhape company of Rs 1.99 crores

Cyber fraudster duped a Mhape based company to the tune of Rs 1.99 crores. The company is involved in laboratory product trade and buys products from a US-based company and sells in India. The fraudster used a similar fake email id of the US company official and sent an email to the Mhape based company to make the payment at another bank accounts to avoid additional taxes.

As per the complainant who is also the chief general manager of the company, his company is in the trade of laboratory analytical instruments and buying products from the US-based company for the last 50 years.

In September, the company had bought products from the US-based company of 261851.70 dollars (Rs 1,82,61,851). The US-based company provided 60 days to make the payment of products bought. The Mhape company used to make payments in dollars.

In the second week of November, the general manager (finance) received an email that asked the Mhape company to make payment in another bank account if they want to avoid an additional 15% tax on products, it bought in September. The fake email id was almost similar to the US-based company official, the general manager (finance) could not notice.

After three days of the email, cyber fraudster provided another bank account for making the payment. The fraudster kept changing bank account and the Mhape based company continued to make the payment. However, the company officials found it suspicious as bank account was being changed more frequently.

Then, the Mhape based company sent an email to the US counterpart to know why they are changing the bank account. However, the US counterpart denied having sent any email regarding the change in the bank account. However, by then the cyber fraudster had already duped Rs 1,99,16,429 to the Mhape based company. Then the company approached the police. Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC and sections 66C and 66 D of the IT Act 2020.

