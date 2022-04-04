Mumbai: Cyber frauds target IB man, siphon off Rs 23,379

An Intelligence Bureau(IB) official recently became the victim of a phishing fraud. The complainant wanted to make certain enquiries about the EMI payment of his bank credit card had written to a fraudulent customer care emailID he found on the internet.

According to the Antop Hill police, the 52-year-old IB official is a resident of the CGS Colony at Antop Hill and is currently posted at the international airport. The official said that he had made some purchases through his credit card and wanted to make enquiries about the EMI payment from the bank. He surfed the internet and came across the fraudulent email ID on February 15.

“The next day, he received a phone callfrom a person who informed him it was regarding the query he raised over email. The caller, on the pretext of helping him, sent two links through text messages. The complainant shared his bank account details on one of the links and within a span of five minutes, Rs 23,379 was siphoned from his bank account via three transactions,” said a police officer.

Realising that he had been duped the IB official approached the police.

A case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:41 AM IST