Mumbai: Cyber cops thwart woman's suicide bid

Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell thwarted a youth's suicide bid after a samaritan who came across a tweet depicting suicidal tendencies of the woman. The swift action taken by the Cyber police resulted in tracking down the woman to Mira Road-Bhayandar area, wherein a police team was sent and she was counselled.

According to police, a Twitter user had tagged the Commissioner of Mumbai Police's Twitter handle @CPMumbaiPolice and alerted them about a worrisome post made by another user on the social media networking platform on Wednesday. The tweet was immediately looked into by the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell the next morning, around 10am, who contacted the person that brought the post in police's notice and procured contact details, address of the troubled youth.

Under the guidance of Dr. Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), the youth was traced to Mira Road-Bhayandar area. The Cyber police then shared the details with the Thane Web Cell, who contacted the local police station. Considering the fragility of the situation, rushed to the woman's home and thwarted her suicide bid. The woman was brought to the police station and offered counseling, to ascertain what was the cause for her extreme step and how to tackle it with the correct support