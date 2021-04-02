Mumbai: Cyber cops save troubled man who was out to end life, alert family

The officials of Cyber Police station in Mumbai thwarted a man's suicide bid after he had alerted his family about his decision to end life. Cyber Police received a tip-off from one of the man's relatives, acting on which they traced his location to Pune and altered the local police to save him.

According to police, a man approached Cyber Police in Bandra Kurla Complex, alerting them that a relative had posted on WhatsApp that he was going to commit suicide as he had faced a financial crisis and wanted to end his life. Acting on this Information police searched his phone and on the basis of technical investigation, traced his phone to Pune rural area.

A team from Pune rural was informed about the incident who sent a message through the control room, Lonavala police station, highway Police and Rajgad Police, who traced the man and saved his life. He was counseled and later reunited with his kin in Mumbai. The Cyber Police have saved 16 other lives by being alert on social media.