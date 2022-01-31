Mumbai: Cyber cops register case after scribe received rape, death threats

The Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case against social media accounts for allegedly threatening and posting obscene comments and death threats against a Delhi-based journalist. While no arrests have been made, police are probing the matter.

According to police sources, the case was registered after an online media platform—The Scoop Beats—allegedly photoshopped a tweet of an independent journalist which read ‘I hate India and I hate Indians’, leading to a bunch of threats on Twitter since January 26. The threats came after the scribe criticized the Saudi Arabia government amid the ongoing Yemen war on January 22.

Police said that the woman stated in her complaint that The Scoop Beats was responsible for tweeting fake news, spreading hate messages in her name, leading to an internet-wide hatred, following which her social media was flooded with rape and death threats. On Monday, the scribe tweeted: “Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against those who disseminated fake news, morphed tweets, and death and rape threats against me. About time these brazen and consolidated acts of online violence are stopped and the perpetrators brought to book.”

A senior cyber police officer said that the case has been registered with the West Region Cyber police station and the team is gathering information to track the accused. The perpetrators have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under the IT Act section 66 (C) (identity theft) and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act).

ALSO READ ISL: Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC on loan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:47 PM IST