Mumbai: Cut in late payment interest for home buyer over lack of agreement copy

The MahaRERA has refused to direct a builder to pay interest for delay in possession of 23 cluster flats to a homebuyer since 2014, the year agreed for possession. It instead granted interest payment from 2020 till the actual date of possession, as the agreement copy was not uploaded with the online complaint.

The matter pertains to homebuyer, Bascons Investment Pvt. Ltd., through director Nirmal Kumar Bathwal, who purchased 33 flats in two wings of AR Avenue at an undisclosed location in Mumbai, of which there is no dispute over 10 flats. Out of the rest, possession of four flats has been taken and one flat has been sold.

The said complainant sought relief in terms of possession of respective apartments with occupation certificates (OC) along with interest for delay in possession, plus society formation and cost towards legal expenses incurred by each.

The homebuyer had stated that the agreement for sale was signed on December 25, 2012, and the date of possession was given as December 2014. However, the developer failed to hand over all flats. Now the revised RERA date of completion is December 2022.

The developer, however, contended that the occupation certificate was not obtained on account of policy changes and delays in approvals with regard to the upper floors. Also the revised MahaRERA completion date of December 2022 received consent from almost all allottees, except the said complainant. The relief sought is vague as it does not mention from which date the interest on delayed possession shall be applicable.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:05 AM IST