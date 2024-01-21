 Mumbai: Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.7 Crore In Four Separate Cases At Airport
Mumbai: Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.7 Crore In Four Separate Cases At Airport

"We are probing who had supplied the said gold to the passenger and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said the official

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

In four separate cases of gold smuggling, the officials of the Mumbai Airport Customs seized gold collectively valued at Rs 1.74 crores on Saturday.

According to the police, in the first three cases, the accused identified as Gulam Dastagir Rahmani, Mohammad Iqbal and Faazal Khan were found to be using the same modus operandi to carry out smuggling activities.

"Baggage of the suspects was examined and it resulted in the recovery of gold. Each passenger was carrying one kilogram of gold wired in trolley bags. The total value of gold seized is Rs 1.63 crore," said a Customs official.

He added, "The suspects had arrived from Jeddah in the same flight and we are now investigating who provided them the gold and if they were connected with the same smuggling syndicate. Also, we are probing about the recipients of the consignment."

In the fourth case, the Customs officials had intercepted one Mohd Anees, who had arrived from Dubai to Mumbai on Saturday. The officials had seized gold dust concealed in the passenger's vest during a personal search.

The said gold had a net weight of 210 grams valued at Rs 11.69 lakh. "We are probing who had supplied the said gold to the passenger and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," said the official.

