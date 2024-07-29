Mumbai Customs Seizes Over 20 Kg Gold, Ganja, And Foreign Currency Worth ₹14.07 Crore In Major Crackdown

During 15–27 July, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 20.18 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 13.11 Cr, 4.98 Kg Ganja (Marijuana) & Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.96 Cr across 39 cases. Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, Gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in cardboard boxes, between layers of paper, inside the soles of the shoes, in the body, and on the body of pax. Seven pax were arrested.

• One Indian National, resident of Vasant Vihar, Delhi was intercepted and 14 similar vacuum packets made of transparent plastic-like material containing greenish coloured substance in it purported to be Ganja (Marijuana) having net weight 4977.00 grams was found concealed in three small cardboard boxes kept in the check in baggage carried by the pax. Pax was arrested.

• Six Indian Nationals, travelling from Dubai (02), Jeddah (01), Sharjah (01), Kolkata (01) and Ahmedabad (01) were intercepted and found carrying 24 KT Gold Dust, 24 KT Gold Bars and 24KT Gold wire Rhodium having total net weight of 7160.00 grams concealed around the baggage in wire, inside plastic cases of LED Drivers and in the body. Six Pax were arrested.

• Four Foreign Nationals, travelling from Dubai (03), Colombo (01) were intercepted and found carrying 24 KT Gold Dust and Gold bars having total net weight 1197.00 grams concealed in the trolley, kept in pocket of pant.

• Twenty Two Indian Nationals, travelling from Dubai (12), Bahrain (02), Doha (02), Hong Kong (01), Sharjah (01), Singapore (01), Bangkok (01), Abu Dhabi (01) and Jeddah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 7685.00 grams gold and Iphones (30) valued at Rs. 44,92,300/- concealed inside the soles of the chappals, between two layers of papers, below the motherboard of the two PS-4 gaming consoles, near the front wheel area of the baggage carrying trolley and on the body.

• During Rummaging of Flight Air India Express IX-252 and IX-296, 24KT Gold Dust in wax(05 pouch) having total net weight 4140.000 grams valued at Rs. 2,70,47,655/- was found concealed in the hollow pipe of the seat in aircraft and in the lifevest pocket under the seat .

• Eight Indian National, travelling to Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok were intercepted and Foreign Currency amounting to 62500 Euro, 50,000 US Dollars, Thai Baht – 25210 and 97 Singapore dollar equivalent to INR 96,41,993/- was found concealed in the case role in the check in baggage carried by the pax, under the shoe insole and in between layers of Lijjat Papad.