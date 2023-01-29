Mumbai: Customs seize 9.5 kg gold worth ₹4.7 cr, Azerbaijani father-son duo arrested

Customs seize 9.5 kg gold worth ₹4.7 cr, Azerbaijani father-son duo arrested |

In eight cases detected on Friday and Saturday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Airport Customs has seized around 9.5 kg of gold valued at ₹4.75 crore. In one of the cases, 6,000 gm of gold valued at ₹2.99 crore was found concealed in the bag of two Azerbaijan nationals, a father-son duo who had arrived from Dubai. Both of them – identified as Mikayilov Faig, 65, and Mikayilov Huseyn, 32, – were arrested on Saturday and efforts are on to trace the source and receiver of the consignment, said the Customs officials.

Person carrying gold worth more than ₹50 lakh is arrested

“If the value of gold is above ₹50 lakh then the person is placed under arrest under the Customs Act. Gold from other passengers were seized and they were let off after they were examined, as they were carrying gold in small quantities and had not declared it,” said an official, while referring to the six other minor cases detected between the same period.

A father-son duo was arrested in one of the case, while other passengers were let off as they were carrying undeclared gold in small quantity. | Somendra Sharma

Recent seizures by Customs

In a recent seizure, which The FPJ had already reported, the Customs thwarted a major gold smuggling racket and intercepted eleven foreign nationals for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valued at ₹4.14 crore. According to the officials, 8.3 kg of gold in wax form was seized from foreigners who had arrived from Sharjah to Mumbai. The gold was found concealed in their body cavities and were covered in capsule-shaped objects. The matter came to light when foreign objects were found from these persons during examination, added the officials.

