Mumbai: Customs official seize foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 crore from pax; arrested

According to Customs sleuths, the foreign currency was concealed in the side walls of two fruit cartons

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The Mumbai Airport Customs on Sunday seized foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1.5 crore from an Indian passenger travelling to Dubai. The currency notes included US dollar, Pound, Rials and Dirhams.

According to Customs sleuths, the foreign currency was concealed in the side walls of two fruit cartons. The passenger was promptly arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Speaking to FPJ, Customs official said that the accused, identified as Khateeb Rahim, is a resident of Karnataka and was on his way to Dubai. During interrogation, Khateeb revealed that he was asked to take the currency by a Saifullah R, his relative and to deliver it. The officials are now looking for his relative.

According to report, Rahim was intercepted by officials on suspicion after profiling. He was booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act for smuggling large amounts of foreign currency notes.

