Mumbai: The special CBI court on Wednesday convicted a former superintendent of Customs and Central Excise department and two others in connection with a corruption case for facilitating a firm M/s Crystal Exports in procuring raw materials exceeding the permissible duty exemption limit of Rs 40 lakh.
The three accused who were convicted are Dattaram Kubde, the then Superintendent (Technical), Mahammad Hussain Sattar and Nareshkumar Bhatia.
Read Also
Thane: ACB Arrests Bhiwandi Civic Official In Graft Case For Demanding ₹20,000 Bribe For Property...
They have been sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment. The sentence was however suspended for them to challenge the verdict before the high court and they were granted bail.
FPJ Shorts
Issue Fire Safety Notification Or Risk Halt Of Building Plan Approvals: Bombay HC Warns Maharashtra Govt
Mumbai: Customs Official, 2 Others Get 1-Year Jail In Corruption Case
Mumbai: NCLT Admits PNB's Insolvency Petition Against Personal Guarantor Of Poscho Steels Over ₹192.59 Crore Debt
Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Supriya Sule Slams DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Maharashtra's Law And Order Failure, Calls State Crime Capital