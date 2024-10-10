Mumbai: Customs Official, 2 Others Get 1-Year Jail In Corruption Case

Customs Official, 2 Others Get 1-Year Jail In Corruption Case |

Mumbai: The special CBI court on Wednesday convicted a former superintendent of Customs and Central Excise department and two others in connection with a corruption case for facilitating a firm M/s Crystal Exports in procuring raw materials exceeding the permissible duty exemption limit of Rs 40 lakh.

The three accused who were convicted are Dattaram Kubde, the then Superintendent (Technical), Mahammad Hussain Sattar and Nareshkumar Bhatia.

They have been sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment. The sentence was however suspended for them to challenge the verdict before the high court and they were granted bail.