Mumbai: Customs Appraising Officer From Chennai Booked In Graft Case

The CBI has booked a Customs officer from Chennai for allegedly demanding a bribe to clear the appraisal of goods imported by a Mumbai-based company.

The Mumbai firm had imported PVC coated fabric from China and had entrusted the clearance of the consignment and its handing over to the warehouse to a Chennai-based firm. The officer, identified only as Manish, raised a query and demanded Rs 50,000 for the appraisal. As the goods were genuine, the complainant didn’t want to shell out any extra amount and approached the CBI with a written complaint on April 27.

To ascertain the facts, verification was done and confirmed through a recorded conversation between the complainant and Manish, said a CBI official. A case has been registered on charges of demanding a bribe by a public servant, under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.