 Mumbai: Customs Appraising Officer From Chennai Booked In Graft Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Customs Appraising Officer From Chennai Booked In Graft Case

Mumbai: Customs Appraising Officer From Chennai Booked In Graft Case

A case has been registered on charges of demanding a bribe by a public servant, under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

The CBI has booked a Customs officer from Chennai for allegedly demanding a bribe to clear the appraisal of goods imported by a Mumbai-based company. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Special Judges For CBI Sentence 3 Central Excise And Customs Officials To 3 Years...
article-image

The Mumbai firm had imported PVC coated fabric from China and had entrusted the clearance of the consignment and its handing over to the warehouse to a Chennai-based firm. The officer, identified only as Manish, raised a query and demanded Rs 50,000 for the appraisal. As the goods were genuine, the complainant didn’t want to shell out any extra amount and approached the CBI with a written complaint on April 27.   

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs officials Seize Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.7 Crore In 8 Different Cases
article-image

To ascertain the facts, verification was done and confirmed through a recorded conversation between the complainant and Manish, said a CBI official. A case has been registered on charges of demanding a bribe by a public servant, under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai LS Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Alleges Shinde Sena's Offer Cash To Withdraw

Mumbai LS Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Alleges Shinde Sena's Offer Cash To Withdraw

Mumbai: Customs Appraising Officer From Chennai Booked In Graft Case

Mumbai: Customs Appraising Officer From Chennai Booked In Graft Case

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Petrol Pump Crash Lacked Occupancy Certificate, BMC Investigates...

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Petrol Pump Crash Lacked Occupancy Certificate, BMC Investigates...

Mumbai: Revamping City’s British-Era Bridges

Mumbai: Revamping City’s British-Era Bridges

'It Will Be Modi's Last Rally As Prime Minister': Uddhav Thackeray

'It Will Be Modi's Last Rally As Prime Minister': Uddhav Thackeray