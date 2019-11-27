Mumbai Culture Watch: Head out this weekend for a historical walk through Bandra

With the riveting updates of the Maharashtra government formation now (for the most part) behind us, you can now head outdoors for a much needed break from the news.

If you're someone who enjoys exploration or history, then a historical walk might be just the way to discover Mumbai.

Discover the spires and fort of Bandra on a trail organised by Musafir walks this weekend. The walk on December 1 (Sunday) will take you from Mount Mary Basilica to Bandra Fort to Ranwar Gaothan, an East Indian village to St. Andrews Church. Any potential hunger pangs too will be addressed with chai and bun maska at an Iranian cafe.

Discover further details below: