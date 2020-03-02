Mumbai: Cultural pathways to be set up from Dadar to Mahim

In a city starved of encroachment-free pavements and strategically designed footpaths, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a step ahead towards making the footpaths more pedestrian-friendly. As part of its cultural pathway project between Mahim and Dadar, the civic body is revamping all the footpaths, bus stops and street furniture along its 4.5 km stretch.
While the footpaths are getting trees and green patches, BEST bus stops are getting a new look too with beautiful planters and flowers (a vertical garden) on its back, which is usually covered with ugly posters.
The cost of the total project, including taxes, is likely to go up to Rs 5.69 crores. BMC had estimated the cost at Rs 6.5 crores.
The beautification plan of the existing footpath along the stretch of Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road, which is uneven and has several obstructions along the way, suggests placing benches, water fountains, toilet blocks, flooring work, dustbins and footpath repairs to make it more pedestrian-friendly. Besides, the proposal also includes putting up art display, direction boards and signages, which are to be put up by the selected contractor.
Not only this, but the civic body will even install tactiles at the centre of all the footpaths along the stretch. Tactile paving is a system of textured ground surface indicator found on footpaths, stairs and train station platforms to assist pedestrians who are visually impaired.
Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, which covers Dadar and Mahim, said, “The idea is to make footpaths clean and free of congestion for pedestrians. We are not just making it pedestrian-friendly, but also disabled friendly. This is a vital pathway in this ward, considering the footfall of devotees on particular days."
Civic officials pointed out that due to the obstruction and congestion at various points on the pathway, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, thus increasing the risk of accidents while contributing to traffic congestion.
“The plan is to have a dedicated footpath with drinking water fountains, dustbins, multipurpose bollards, benches, toilet blocks and signage boards and indication boards at regular intervals. We will also have zones such as no mobile zones at all crossings to prevent accidents. We will have 2 feet wide tactile/guided tiles all along the stretch to assist visually challenged. At every point where there will be signages giving directions to the particular religious places, we will have boards/plaques giving historical relevance and details of the place along with maps," said a sub engineer in charge of the project.
Dighavkar said, "Apart from tactile, we will also have ramps that would be set up along the stretch for the differently-abled."
About the project
The BMC is creating a 4.5-km cultural pathway from Mahim to Dadar connecting four religious places — St Michael’s Church and Mahim Dargah in Mahim, Chaitya Bhoomi at Shivaji Park, and Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi. As part of this project, the civic body has started beautifying the footpaths and BEST bus stops along this stretch. The civic body is looking at completing the revamp before March 31.
