Mumbai: Cultural pathways to be set up from Dadar to Mahim

Not only this, but the civic body will even install tactiles at the centre of all the footpaths along the stretch. Tactile paving is a system of textured ground surface indicator found on footpaths, stairs and train station platforms to assist pedestrians who are visually impaired.

Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, which covers Dadar and Mahim, said, “The idea is to make footpaths clean and free of congestion for pedestrians. We are not just making it pedestrian-friendly, but also disabled friendly. This is a vital pathway in this ward, considering the footfall of devotees on particular days."

Civic officials pointed out that due to the obstruction and congestion at various points on the pathway, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, thus increasing the risk of accidents while contributing to traffic congestion.

“The plan is to have a dedicated footpath with drinking water fountains, dustbins, multipurpose bollards, benches, toilet blocks and signage boards and indication boards at regular intervals. We will also have zones such as no mobile zones at all crossings to prevent accidents. We will have 2 feet wide tactile/guided tiles all along the stretch to assist visually challenged. At every point where there will be signages giving directions to the particular religious places, we will have boards/plaques giving historical relevance and details of the place along with maps," said a sub engineer in charge of the project.

Dighavkar said, "Apart from tactile, we will also have ramps that would be set up along the stretch for the differently-abled."

About the project

The BMC is creating a 4.5-km cultural pathway from Mahim to Dadar connecting four religious places — St Michael’s Church and Mahim Dargah in Mahim, Chaitya Bhoomi at Shivaji Park, and Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi. As part of this project, the civic body has started beautifying the footpaths and BEST bus stops along this stretch. The civic body is looking at completing the revamp before March 31.