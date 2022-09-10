e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CSMT's Himalaya bridge to be ready by December

Mumbai: CSMT's Himalaya bridge to be ready by December

The bridge was first built in 1988 and was mainly used by railway commuters.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Himalaya Bridge | @dhavalkulkarni (twitter)

The reconstruction of CSMT’s Himalaya bridge, which collapsed in March 2019, killing seven people and injuring 30 others, is expected to be complete by December this year.

The BMC had awarded the contract at an estimated cost of Rs 6.50 crore in May 2021. The civic body is also considering installing an escalator at one end. While there will be entry and exit points across CSMT near a school, another set of points will be at the terminus-end.

The escalator, however, will lead to cost escalation, an official said.

The bridge was first built in 1988 and was mainly used by railway commuters. In 2016, the BMC had beautified it by replacing its tiles. After its collapse, three civic officials, including the chief engineer of the bridges department and the structural auditor, were arrested.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Sharad Pawar re-elected as NCP chief for 4 years

Mumbai updates: Sharad Pawar re-elected as NCP chief for 4 years

Mumbai: CSMT's Himalaya bridge to be ready by December

Mumbai: CSMT's Himalaya bridge to be ready by December

Maharashtra: Thunderstorm with lightning, moderate spells of rain with gusty winds likely to occur...

Maharashtra: Thunderstorm with lightning, moderate spells of rain with gusty winds likely to occur...

Two criminal patients stab each other at Bhiwandi's IGM hospital casualty ward

Two criminal patients stab each other at Bhiwandi's IGM hospital casualty ward

Mumbai: Frequency of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Madgaon Jn - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express to be...

Mumbai: Frequency of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Madgaon Jn - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express to be...