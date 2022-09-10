Mumbai: CSMT's Himalaya bridge to be ready by December

Himalaya Bridge | @dhavalkulkarni (twitter)

The reconstruction of CSMT’s Himalaya bridge, which collapsed in March 2019, killing seven people and injuring 30 others, is expected to be complete by December this year.

The BMC had awarded the contract at an estimated cost of Rs 6.50 crore in May 2021. The civic body is also considering installing an escalator at one end. While there will be entry and exit points across CSMT near a school, another set of points will be at the terminus-end.

The escalator, however, will lead to cost escalation, an official said.

The bridge was first built in 1988 and was mainly used by railway commuters. In 2016, the BMC had beautified it by replacing its tiles. After its collapse, three civic officials, including the chief engineer of the bridges department and the structural auditor, were arrested.