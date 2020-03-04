Mumbai: CSMT station conferred with five-star rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conferred Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station of Central Railway with ‘Eat Right Station’ certification with five-star rating.
Shri Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager received the award from Dr. Yogesh Kamat, Director Western Region FSSAI, at CSMT on 4.3.2020 in presence of Shri B.K. Dadabhoy, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Shri Prabhat Ranjan, Chief Commercial Manager (Catering), Smt. Iti Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), Central Railway, Shri Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager, IRCTC, Shri Padmamohan T, General Manager (T), IRCTC, Shri N.K. Pipil, Shri Jitender Kumar, Joint General Managers (catering), IRCTC Shri Sourav Chatterji, National Channel Manager, HUL and senior railway officers of Central Railway.
Eat Right Station is a part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement launched by FSSAI and Hindustan Uniliver Limited (HUL) aimed at promoting food safety and hygiene at the static catering units at Railway Stations.
The food quality regulator of FSSAI and HUL along with Officers of Central Railways (CR) and Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and food auditors inspected Food Plaza, Jan – Ahaar, Base Kitchen, Retail Catering stalls and other catering establishments at the CSMT station and certified & rated the standard of food. CSMT has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transhipment and retail/ serving point, food waste management, promotion of local & seasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet. After the final audit the FSSAI awarded five-star rating with 88% scope to CSMT Station. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is the first station on Central Railway to have been given this certification.
‘Eat Right India’ movement is built on two broad pillars of ‘Eat healthy’ and ‘Eat Safe’. The “Eat Healthy” pillar of the movement is about nudging citizens to make healthy food choices and building healthy food habits. It encourages them to choose nutritious and fortified foods in the right proportion and limit foods that are high in salt, sugar and fat. The ‘Eat Safe’ pillar is about ensuring food safety to prevent food borne diseases. It includes maintaining hygiene and sanitation, both personal and environmental, proper waste disposal, following safe food practices and combating adulteration.
This concept has been promoted and supported by the Railways to help passengers make healthy and right food choice. The food business at stations is a major attraction for passengers and Central Railway and IRCTC have joined hands to ensure that healthy and tasty food in a hygienic manner is sold at the catering units. The behavioural change in the catering staff in preparation, storage and distribution of food has been emphasized in the training given to the licensees of the catering units which will go a long way in inculcating the culture of health and hygiene in food business on Railways.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)