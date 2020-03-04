Mumbai: CSMT station conferred with five-star rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conferred Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station of Central Railway with ‘Eat Right Station’ certification with five-star rating.

Shri Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager received the award from Dr. Yogesh Kamat, Director Western Region FSSAI, at CSMT on 4.3.2020 in presence of Shri B.K. Dadabhoy, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Shri Prabhat Ranjan, Chief Commercial Manager (Catering), Smt. Iti Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), Central Railway, Shri Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager, IRCTC, Shri Padmamohan T, General Manager (T), IRCTC, Shri N.K. Pipil, Shri Jitender Kumar, Joint General Managers (catering), IRCTC Shri Sourav Chatterji, National Channel Manager, HUL and senior railway officers of Central Railway.

Eat Right Station is a part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement launched by FSSAI and Hindustan Uniliver Limited (HUL) aimed at promoting food safety and hygiene at the static catering units at Railway Stations.

The food quality regulator of FSSAI and HUL along with Officers of Central Railways (CR) and Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and food auditors inspected Food Plaza, Jan – Ahaar, Base Kitchen, Retail Catering stalls and other catering establishments at the CSMT station and certified & rated the standard of food. CSMT has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transhipment and retail/ serving point, food waste management, promotion of local & seasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet. After the final audit the FSSAI awarded five-star rating with 88% scope to CSMT Station. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is the first station on Central Railway to have been given this certification.