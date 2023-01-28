Mumbai: CSMT heritage gallery fee slashed to attract visitors

File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Railways (CR) has decided to reduce the price of entry tickets to the Heritage Gallery situated on the ground floor of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building for the benefit of visitors from January 30, 2023. The viewing time table will also be revised.

According to a senior officer of CR, on January 30, the ticket counter of the heritage gallery will open from 11am to 4pm (with viewing time from 11am to 5pm) and entry tickets will be reduced to Rs50 for adults and Rs20 for students. The current price for adults is Rs200 and Rs50 for students.

Currently, the viewing time of the gallery is 2pm to 5pm. The museum was closed on March 13, 2020, due to Covid pandemic and reopened on October 17, 2022.

The daily average number of visitors in pre-Covid years was 10. Currently, around 12 people visit the gallery daily. The CR hopes that after a reduction in the ticket price and an increase in the viewing time, the number of visitors will increase.

Naresh Lalwani, CR’s General Manager, visited the heritage gallery on the occasion of Republic Day and appreciated the history and artefacts displayed here. He also instructed promoting the gallery by word of mouth for the benefit of heritage lovers and the public.

